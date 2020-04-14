Abilene doctor offering blood tests to see if COVID-19 was here before most recent outbreak

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — COVID-19 may have been in Abilene as early as last November, and one local doctor is testing to figure it out.

“Once you’ve had an illness, it’s much less likely that you will get it again,” says Dr. Tim Martin, an Abilene physician.

Dr. Martin says blood tests can determine if a person was infected with COVID-19 up to 6 months ago.

“We’re trying to figure out was it here and approximately when it was here,” he says.

Checking for for COVID-19 in the past is a different process than the regular test, this one involving blood being drawn.

“For instance, if you came to me and said, ‘I was sick back in December,’ I would just do the blood test, but if you came in saying, ‘I’m sick right now,’ then I would want to do the nasal swab, so we could tell not just about corona, but about everything else and use the blood test as a backup.”

The first test will be available April 14.

“When we tell people, ‘Hey you can get tested, we can tell you what’s happened with you and we can give you a pretty good idea of how you’re going to need to act in the future,’ that’s hopeful and that’s what people need right now,” Dr. Martin says.

If you’re interested in getting this type of test, Dr. Martin says text the word “HELP” to 325-261-2777.