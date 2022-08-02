ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If there was ever the perfect time to welcome a furry friend to your family, it’s now.

Sometimes it can be a little hard to get out there and find your new friend, but one Abilene local, Maylina Edwards, said fostering may be the start you’re looking for.

“I’ve been fostering since the beginning of the year,” said Edwards. This includes three-year-old Bronnie from the Abilene shelter, along with several other dogs.

Edwards says through this process, she has learned that fostering helps animals get adopted faster, thus alleviating the crowdedness our shelter currently sees.

Some animals available now for adoption at Abilene Animal Services:

“Coming down to foster helps break that up because it’ll get some kennels empty so that they can take in more and help others,” said Edwards.

If you’re not able to adopt or foster, Edwards encourages others to consider volunteering time at the shelter with the animals.

“With the shelter being overloaded, volunteers are valuable right now, just to get the dogs out and give them some attention,” explained Edwards.

Summer is one of the busiest times for Abilene’s Animal Services and they’re hoping to find as many forever homes for as many pets as possible.