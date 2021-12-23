Abilene donut shop owner in ICU after battling COVID-19 for past month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you first walk into AM Donuts on Grape Street, the freshly fried aroma of donuts and kolaches fills the air.

You may look around and see some of your favorite Marvel Comics characters as figurines lining the walls, or enjoy some traditional Cambodian art.

However, since Thanksgiving, something has been missing: owner George Kim’s warm smile as you walk through those front doors.

“He treats all the customers like family,” George’s wife Sokol Kim said. “Most customers always ask for George.”

George Kim has been battling COVID-19 since Nov. 25, almost a full month that he has spent hospitalized.

“I’ve just been crying. I don’t know how to say it,” Sokol said. “I don’t know why it happened to my family, but I know COVID is real.”

Most recently, George Kim suffered a collapsed lung.

Anyone who has walked through those doors knows that George Kim has left his imprint on Abilene since coming to the United States 21 years ago.

Kristi Le, an Austin native and former McMurry student, said that Kim has been a part of her life since she was just 18 years old.

“I was a little 18-year-old girl who was missing some Asian food and showed up at his restaurant,” Le said.

From the first time she set foot in his shop, Le felt like family, and George became a father figure to her.

Now 35, Kristi Le looks back at the nearly 15 years of friendship she’s had with George Kim and said that she has never met anyone as kind, generous, or ambitious as he is.

But his impact didn’t just stay with Le, it has been passed down to her children, as well.

“My two older kids call him Uncle George,” Le said. “They love him.”

Le said she was heartbroken to hear George Kim wasn’t doing well, but said she tries to maintain contact with him.

George Kim’s fight isn’t over, though. He still has an uphill battle of recovery, but those closest to him say he’s strong and a fighter.

However, medical bills can pile up. Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to help the Kim family out with their climbing medical bills.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

The family also said that they are grateful for all of the thoughts and prayers sent their way, and for their loyal customers who check in on him every time they enter the donut shop.