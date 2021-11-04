Abilene drivers can expect detours as North 18th bridge reconstruction set to start Monday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews will begin work to repair the North 18th Street bridge on Monday, according to the City of Abilene.

In a news release issued Thursday evening, the city says drivers can expect continued detours near North 18th between Park Avenue and Kirkwood Drive as a contractor working for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) begins reconstructing the bridge.

Construction is expected to take four months to complete, according to the city.

The bridge was closed in February 2020 after it was discovered that there were major structural deficiencies.

In a partnership with TxDOT, the City of Abilene will provide $160,000 of the total $1.6 million cost to build the new bridge, according to the news release.

The City of Abilene will have the responsibility of maintaining the bridge at completion.

If you have any questions or concerns about the construction process, contact City of Abilene Public Works Department at 325-676-6281.