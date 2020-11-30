Abilene duo arrested after police chase, shots fired at witness’ vehicle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene people have been arrested after leading the police on a dangerous chase. The duo allegedly fired a shotgun at a witness’ vehicle.

Timothy Lutz, 28, and Leigha Marderosian, 31, were arrested Sunday afternoon after leading the Abilene Police in a chase.

According to police reports, officers were dispatched to an armed subject with a gun call at 3226 S Clack, at Plato’s Closet around 1:48 p.m.

Two witnesses in the parking lot observed Timothy Lutz, stealing items from the store, and in possession of a shotgun.

A store representative confronted him about the theft and took photos of him and his vehicle/license plate (a tan 2009 Nissan Altima ). The defendant then pointed his shotgun at the store representative in a threatening manner due to being confronted about the theft.

Leigha Marderosian also left the store with stolen merchandise and got in the passenger seat of the Nissan vehicle.

The duo left at a high rate of speed but was followed by two witnesses that provided further descriptions to the police over the phone, the female (Leigha) got in the driver’s seat and intentionally drove aggressively at the witness’ vehicle.

Timothy then leaned over Leigha and fired the shotgun, striking the witness’ vehicle.

When the Nissan was intercepted by responding patrol officers, Leigha evaded at a high rate of speed and led police on a dangerous chase.

The suspects eventually crashed and had to be located by officers with the assistance of a K-9 Unit.

The Nissan Altima getaway vehicle was determined to be a reported stolen vehicle. Another witness observed the shotgun thrown from the stolen fleeing Nissan during the pursuit and it was recovered by police.

Timothy Lutz was determined to be a convicted felon. During a police interview, the defendant became destructive and caused approximately $1000 damage to the police interview room.

Both suspects were hostile with police during the investigation and interviews. They remained uncooperative and were transported to jail for various applicable charges including Agg Robbery, Agg Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Fireman by a Felon, Criminal Mischief, Theft of Property, and Evading Arrest.

Timothy’s Bond totaled $200,000. Leigha’s bond totaled $150,000.