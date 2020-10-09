Abilene duo arrested in connection to Tennessee murder

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man and woman have been arrested in connection to a murder in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), 26-year-old Jeremy Byram and 27-year-old Jeanna Chacon, both of Abilene, have been arrested in Illinois.

Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:30 p.m., where Brian Diss was found dead along with “evidence of foul play,” TBI says.

TBI Agents and investigators quickly developed information that identified Byram and Chacon as the ones responsible for the death.

After learning the duo had traveled to Illinois, TBI worked in conjunction with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and State Police in Illinois to apprehend them.

Byram has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, while Chacon is charged with accessory after the fact, TBI states.

Both are being held in the Saline County Jail in Illinois as they await extradition to Tennessee.