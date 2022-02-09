ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A midnight house fire, near the China Star restaurant, caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages Wednesday.

The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) reported that fire crews arrived to fire and smoke at a duplex home, in the 100 block of Ruby Street.

According to the AFD’s report, firefighters were able to contain the damage and quickly extinguish the blaze.

One side of the duplex had heavy fire and smoke damage, but the everyone living in the duplex were able to safely evacuate.

Although the fire is still under investigation, the AFD estimated damages to be $20,000.