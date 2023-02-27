ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the race for the upcoming Abilene City Council and Mayoral election this May, candidates drew numbers Monday morning to determine how their names may appear on the ballot.

For the election to become the next mayor of Abilene:

Dayakar “Dasi” Reddy Ryan Goodwin Weldon Hurt

On Place 3 with the Abilene City Council:

Cynthia Alvidrez James Sargent Shawnte Fleming Blaise Regan

Lastly, for Place 4 on city council:

Brian Yates Scott Beard

You will be able to cast your vote Saturday, May 6. The last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 6.