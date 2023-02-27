ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the race for the upcoming Abilene City Council and Mayoral election this May, candidates drew numbers Monday morning to determine how their names may appear on the ballot.
For the election to become the next mayor of Abilene:
- Dayakar “Dasi” Reddy
- Ryan Goodwin
- Weldon Hurt
On Place 3 with the Abilene City Council:
- Cynthia Alvidrez
- James Sargent
- Shawnte Fleming
- Blaise Regan
Lastly, for Place 4 on city council:
- Brian Yates
- Scott Beard
You will be able to cast your vote Saturday, May 6. The last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 6.