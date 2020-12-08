Abilene elementary class going into quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Students in one particular first grade classroom at Thomas Elementary will be learning from home for the rest of the semester.
The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) says the classroom will go into quarantine after two students and a teacher from the same classroom have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 16 students will be learning remotely for the rest of the semester, which ends Dec. 18.
The teacher will be eligible to return to campus for a teacher workday the day before classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 5, when these 16 students will also be eligible to return, according to AISD.
Officials in the school district will begin working to provide each child with a Chromebook if necessary to continue remote learning.
AISD issued the following statement regarding the classroom quarantine:
“We know that classroom quarantines may unfortunately be a necessary part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have procedures in place to ensure educational continuity for our students. Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic we have sought the advice of local health professionals and after considering recommendations by the Taylor County Health Department and the AISD medical director, we have put a quarantine process in place for a first-grade classroom at Thomas Elementary. We agree with the guidance from our local health professionals that a quarantine will best protect the health and safety of the entire Thomas community. We know that this unfortunate situation may create difficulties for the families of the students affected by the quarantine, and we stand ready to help them through this time away from campus. We look forward to the students’ return when the spring semester begins in January.”
