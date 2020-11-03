ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Several elementary students in Abilene will be learning remotely for the next two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) says a grades 3-5 special education class at Johnston Elementary will be quarantined beginning Tuesday. A total of seven students will be learning remotely until at least Nov. 18 as a result.
The quarantine comes just a few days after two classrooms at Bonham Elementary were quarantined after learning a staff member there had tested positive.
AISD issued the following statement pertaining to the quarantine:
“We know that classroom quarantines may unfortunately be a necessary part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have procedures in place to ensure educational continuity for our students. Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic we have sought the advice of local health professionals and after considering recommendations by the Taylor County Health Department and the AISD medical director, we have put a quarantine process in place for two classrooms at Johnston Elementary. We agree with the guidance from our local health professionals that a quarantine will best protect the health and safety of the entire Bonham community. We know that this unfortunate situation may create difficulties for the families of the students affected by the quarantine, and we stand ready to help them through this time away from campus. We look forward to the students’ return in two weeks.”
- Abilene elementary class entering quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- Experts: Immigration changes might take backseat to COVID-19 relief even if Democrats win
- Wylie showed good effort in first loss of 2020 season
- Political party leaders in Texas make final pitches to voters ahead of election
- Monday Evening Forecast: Warmer and Seasonal Weather Is on the Way.