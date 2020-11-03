Abilene elementary class entering quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Several elementary students in Abilene will be learning remotely for the next two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) says a grades 3-5 special education class at Johnston Elementary will be quarantined beginning Tuesday. A total of seven students will be learning remotely until at least Nov. 18 as a result.

The quarantine comes just a few days after two classrooms at Bonham Elementary were quarantined after learning a staff member there had tested positive.

AISD issued the following statement pertaining to the quarantine: