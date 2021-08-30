Abilene elementary closes classroom after students, staff member test positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A first grade classroom at an Abilene elementary school is closing for 10 days after students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Abilene Independent School District (AISD), a first grade class at Bassetti Elementary will be closed until Friday, Sept. 10.

AISD says they learned Monday that two students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. They then called parents of other students in the class, and found four more positive COVID-19 cases among the students parents allowed them to test.

Students will be provided with a packet of work so they can continue their education at home, AISD says.

The principal sent a message to parents assuring them that the whole school is not closing and they are “confident that our health and safety protocols will be effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping the students and staff on campus safe.”

AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young offered the following statement in a news release issued Monday evening: