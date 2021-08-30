Abilene elementary closes classroom after students, staff member test positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A first grade classroom at an Abilene elementary school is closing for 10 days after students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Abilene Independent School District (AISD), a first grade class at Bassetti Elementary will be closed until Friday, Sept. 10.
AISD says they learned Monday that two students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. They then called parents of other students in the class, and found four more positive COVID-19 cases among the students parents allowed them to test.
Students will be provided with a packet of work so they can continue their education at home, AISD says.
The principal sent a message to parents assuring them that the whole school is not closing and they are “confident that our health and safety protocols will be effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping the students and staff on campus safe.”
AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young offered the following statement in a news release issued Monday evening:
We know that classroom quarantines may unfortunately be a necessary part of our response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we have procedures in place to ensure educational continuity for our students. Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic we have sought the advice of local health professionals and we are following Taylor County Health Department recommendations today by quarantining this classroom. We agree with the guidance from those professionals that this is a necessary step to protect the health and safety of the entire Bassetti community. We know that this unfortunate situation may create difficulties for the families of the students affected by the closure, and we stand ready to help them through this quarantine period. We look forward to their return to the campus in two weeks.