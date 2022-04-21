ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Have you ever gone to the emergency room and had to wait in line behind a turtle? The folks at My Emergency Room in Abilene treated a pre-teen tortoise to a special diagnostic scan to see what was hurting her.

Ripley, an Aldabra tortoise who lives at the Abilene Zoo, received a CAT scan Thursday morning after her caretakers noticed she was having some issues with one of her feet.

Because the zoo does not have the kind of equipment needed to properly check out Ripley, they asked My Emergency Room to help.

“The community of Abilene is an amazing community; the entire big country. They support the Abilene Zoo, and every time we need something, they’re there for us. And My Emergency Room is a prime example of that,” Clay Carabajal, Supervisor of Conservation for the Abilene Zoo said. “We asked and received amazing help, and we can not do these things without our community.”

Technicians gave Ripley a mild sedative for the procedure, and the veterinarians at the zoo said they will keep a close eye on her, assess her results and make a treatment plan to get Ripley back on all four feet.

Ripley, at 12 years old weighs 176 pounds. The Aldabra tortoise has a life expectancy of up to 150 years and can weigh up to 500 pounds at full maturity, which is around 20 to 30 years old.