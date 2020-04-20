Abilene EMT volunteers to fight COVID-19 in New Jersey

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- In recent weeks, states with extremely high numbers of confirmed Coronavirus cases have been recruiting medical professionals from all across the country to help stop the spread. With cases going through the roof in the Northeast, one Abilene EMT traveled from the Big Country all the way to New Jersey to help people in need.

“When they get the extra 9-1-1 calls, we’re going to be getting dispatched to go to those places, and basically taking those calls over for them while they’re on other calls,” said Metrocare Abilene EMT Eric Barstad.

It takes a special type of person to travel almost 2000-miles and leave his family behind to fight a pandemic. Even though they’re not with him physically, his family is supporting him every step of the way.

“He’s always been one to help people out. It makes me a little nervous, but I know he’s doing what he enjoys doing,” said Eric’s wife Jesseca Barstad.

Eric’s family couldn’t be more proud of him for helping people in their time of need.

“It’s like a next level proud. It’s like army or marines type of thing. Like fighting for your country, being the front line,” said Eric’s son Chandler.

“You’re saving people’s lives doing this,” said Eric’s daughter Haileigh.

Dealing with this pandemic has been difficult for people all around the world, but in some cases, it’s brought out the best in us.

“I’m glad that I get to be a part of it, you know, because what better way do I get to show my appreciation to the community than to give back in a way like this,” said Eric.