Abilene event venues see rise in future bookings

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When Doug Hickson opened event venue Station 1 in July of 2020, he wasn’t sure it would stay open for long, due mostly to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and ensuing restrictions.

Every wedding and fundraiser that was booked a few months earlier was now being moved half a year away. In complying with the state’s and city’s coronavirus guidelines, Hickson was able to keep the doors open as long as they continued to mask up and social distance.

Now events are booked straight through the end of 2021 and Hickson believes this is because event planners are feeling more comfortable now that the vaccine is making rounds.

However, people are still getting sick and COVID restrictions are still currently in place. Hickson says a major upside for keeping his venue operational is the ability to open the large garage doors on either side, effectively turning this indoor location to an open-air affair.

Once events are over, they keep in touch with attendees to ensure no outbreaks or infections are taking place at their location.

If that did happen, they could easily inform all attendees and caterers to help lessen the spread.

According to Hickson, they are doing OK and though more business is always good, they’re happy just to manage the spread in the mean time.