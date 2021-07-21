Abilene experiences unusually cool July, but will it last?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service (NWS) says the Key City has seen an atypical temperature trend this month, as conditions have yet to reach 100 degrees and remain below average.

“We’ve made it this far without being brutally hot, so that’s a really good thing,” said Jim Wingenroth, a meteorologist with the NWS.

Wingenroth credits the below average temperatures to a trade off of sorts. He says it appears the usual heat that would be over West Texas this time of year is over the West Coast instead.

“A strong upper level ridge has pretty much been over the western states for a good portion of the summer,” said Wingenroth. “We’ve also had above average moisture for our area.”

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Wingenroth says that rings true concerning Abilene’s weather.

He says he expects normal, hotter temperatures to return by the end of the month.

“We’re still not out of the woods yet this summer,” said Wingenroth. “This ridge is probably going to go back over us and that could result in some hotter, drier conditions as we get into the next couple of weeks.”