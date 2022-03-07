ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Pain at the pump is becoming more common in the Big Country these days. This concept isn’t foreign to Allan Frizzell though, who has been in oil exploration for 50 years.



“It’s not unlike cycles we’ve had in the past, the political situation, economic situations, all the influences of all those things on oil prices, so we’ve had cycles up and down through the years,” Frizzell said.

He says his business and the industry have to adapt to these cycles, also explaining how the combined effects of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have caused a disruption in the supply and demand balance of oil.



“If countries aren’t buying the Russian oil or decline to do so, then that leaves a gap in the amount of oil to fill the demand around the world,” Frizzell said.

He emphasized that with Russian oil off the market, the supply would essentially be short of demand by around 8 million barrels per day.

“So we’ve had this spike because traders that trade oil back and forth there, they won’t be able to buy enough oil to fulfill their market’s demand,” Frizzell said.

Now, as activity is increasing after the initial dip during the beginning of the pandemic, he says it is going to take a while for the production to catch up with the demand.

Frizzell knows the drill though, and is already making strides towards change here in the Big Country. He uses what he calls seismic graphs, models of past and future oil sites that he plans to look into. Before heading to Runnels County, he took a look at these graphs before evaluating potential drill sites there.

“During this high price environment, we’re more encouraged to drill more wells, and we hopefully have the resources from investors and from our own oil production in place,” Frizzell said. Frizzell is using the rise in prices to drill more and help the community in need, one oil well at a time.