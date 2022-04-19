ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s that time of year again where people may start to notice not only the warmer weather, but itchy eyes, running noses, and sneezing. All signs of allergy season.

Abilene resident Ann Inbody says she’s experiencing Spring allergies for the first time.

“Usually, the nasal drip in the back of your throat, you’ll notice your voice it’s a little raspy,” said Inbody.

Before moving to Abilene, Inbody says she never had any sort of allergies. Once relocated here to Key City, she now feels the pollen and the trees have gotten the best of her.

“If I let them get out of control, I do get a sinus infection, so just keep on top of them by taking the pills, nasal spray, and showering at night before you go to bed,” said Inbody.

When it comes to allergies, Abilene Allergist and Asthma specialist Dr. Maggie Shringer says people should take them seriously.

“You know, untreated allergies can lead to chronic sinus infections, chronic bronchitis, asthma. So those are all, like, again, don’t sound life-threatening but they can be,” said Shringer.

Within the last month, Dr. Shringer says she’s seeing more new patients coming through the doors, all thanks to the weather.

“Oh, they’re concerned, they come in and say, ‘My allergies are killing me,’” said Shringer.

According to Dr. Shringer, about 25 to 30% of the nation’s population suffers from allergies, but with the right treatments, this percentage can be decreased.

“After identifying what they have allergies to, we’ll try some oral medications and if that doesn’t help then really the most specific way of treating is allergies injections,” said Shringer.

Dr. Shringer recommends people get an allergy test to see which treatments can be best for you. These series of injections act as an immunization for allergies, some potentially eliminating allergies completely.