ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With school out, sunny skies, and recent rains, it’s the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. While you may want to cool off outside at the Abilene splash pads or a walk in the park, these pesky bugs are out to catch a bite.

Tanner Broadfoot with Mosquito Joe told KTAB/KRBC just one mosquito alone has the potential to lay 100 eggs with just a small amount of water.

“They can be hatched within 8 to 10 days, and that female mosquito can do that up to three times in her lifetime. So, one female mosquito can be laying up to 300 eggs around your property,” Broadfoot said.

Standing water attracts these bugs, so it’s best to get rid of any leftover rainwater.

“Empty pots, bird baths… Things like that. All that standing water that sits in there, that’s what mosquitos are using to repopulate, and that’s why the population of mosquitos is so heavy right now,” explained Broadfoot.

According to the CDC, some mosquitoes in the US can spread germs like West Nile, Dengue, and Zika. What mosquitoes do is take a ‘blood meal’ from a person or animal and if the blood contains a germ, that germ passes from the mosquito’s gut and multiplies within the insect. Then, the germ moves into its salivary glands over the span of two or three weeks and the next time it takes a bite out of a person or animal, they can get sick. It all depends on the type of germ, environmental conditions, and the mosquito’s age.

Although you can use bug repellent and outdoor candles to keep mosquitoes away, Broadfoot said these are only temporary solutions. While calling in an expert can be beneficial, preventative measures really make a huge difference in the long run.

“Whether that’s bird baths, empty pots, anything like that… Turning those over and getting the water out of them and making sure your grass is mowed; they can get bed up in tall grass,” Broadfoot listed.

Pest control experts say mosquitoes are here to stay until the winter when temperatures drop below 50 degrees. In the meantime, be sure to practice these measures and to use bug repellent this summer.