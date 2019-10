Abilene fall festival and event list

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s fall festival season! Several local organizations will be hosting fall festivals and other spooky events. Make sure you check out the list and don’t miss out on the fun.

Open until October 31st:

DRI Pumpkin Patch

Open Daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3602 N Clack St

The Ridge Pumpkin Patch

Open from 9:00 a.m. to Dusk

4857 Buffalo Gao Rd.

Saturday, Oct 19th

Boo at the Zoo

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

2070 Zoo Lane

$5 per person

Kids 2 and under free

AAOR Harvest Fest

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

626 S. Pioneer Dr

Wednesday, Oct 23rd

Zion Lutheran Church

6:00 p.m.

2801 Antilley Rd

Thursday, Oct 24th

Lee Orthodontics

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

3002 S. Clack St.

Friday, Oct 25th

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza Lock-In – Spooky Smash

10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

2665 Buffalo Gap Rd

Saturday, Oct 26th

Hamby Pumpkin Festival

3:00 p.m. t o7:00 p.m.

Hamby Activity Center 226 CR 503

Safety City Fall Festival

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

2601 S. 7th.

Oldham Lane Church of Christ

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

5049 Oldham Ln

Crunch Fitness Trunk or Treat

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

4709 S 14th St.

Eastern Star Temple Sponsored

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

3173 S. 27th.

GV Daniels Rec Center

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

541 N. 8th St.

Abilene State Park Trunk/Treat

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

150 Park Rd 32, Tuscola

$10 a car

Halloween at Willhair Park

6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct 29th

BCFS Trunk or Treat

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p. m.

303 S. Pioneer #220

APD Trunk or Treat

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

4565 S. 1st/parking lot

Mall-O-Ween

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Inside Mall of Abilene 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd

Mall-O-Ween South Library Branch

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Inside Mall of Abilene 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd

Wednesday, Oct 30th

First Baptist Church

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

1333 N 3rd St, South Parking Lot

Pioneer Baptist Church

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

701 S Pioneer Dr.

Elmwood West United Methodist Church

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

1302 S. Pioneer Dr.

Taylor Elementary Transformation Church

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

316 EN 13th St.

Rise Church

6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

517 N. Pioneer Dr

Harvest Fest Trunk or Treat Key City Church

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

2826 Barrow St.

Thursday, Oct 31st

Arrow Ford

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

4001 S. 1st St

Trunk or Treat Studio One Homeschool Resource Center

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

3902 S. 7th St.

Family Fun Fair New Hope Church

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

3122 S. Clack St

Calvary Baptist Church

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

1165 Minter Ln

LSBC Fall Festival

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

1125 E Industrial Blvd

Friday, Nov 1st

Family Fun Night at the FLC

6:00 pm to 9:00 p.m.

1442 N. 2nd

Saturday, Nov 2nd

Día De los Muertos Trunk or Treat Celebration Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home

1:00 p.m.

5701 Hwy 277

Saturday, Nov 9th

Fall Festival Express ER

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

4157 Buffalo Gap Rd.