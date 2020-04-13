Abilene families hit the streets for a citywide scavenger hunt

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Following with government orders Easter egg hunts are being canceled, earlier this week we told you about a family who put together an Easter scavenger hunt across Abilene.

The first clue was posted on the Abilene’s Easter seek and find face book page Saturday morning.

“We went to the mall and we also went to Primetime.”

There are a total of 9 hints all around town.

“What is in bold? So where do you think we’re going? Yep, we’re going to the zoo,” says Meghan Alexander who brought her daughter along for the hunt.

The Alexander’s say they are just happy to get out of the house.

“Being able to come out and not being locked inside. We’re excited about finding the spots and figuring out where the next one is and its actually really easy to figure out,” says Alexander.

The final clue leads to a cross in remembrance of the meaning of Easter.

We tried to not give away too many of the clues incase you want to try and solve the riddles.

The hints will be up until Sunday evening.

Here’s a link to the first clue: https://www.facebook.com/abileneseasterseekandfind/photos/rpp.107148947624059/107158974289723/?type=3&theater