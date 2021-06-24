Abilene family doing all they can to find missing 15 year old

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- 15 year old Cynthia Beaver of Abilene has been missing since June 2nd. Her Older cousin Alisa Beaver says this is uncharacteristic of her.

“We’re all very family oriented. We do a lot of stuff together, We communicate with each other. If one of us is having trouble, we’re all having trouble.” Says Alisa.

“Cynthia we want you to come home and we’re praying for you and we can’t wait to see you again” She continued.

Cynthia’s family searched for her for two weeks before re assessing the gravity of the situation and the possibility that she may not come home.

“We figured she would come back by the two week mark after that I was like yeah this isn’t right we have to do something more” Alisa said.

It has now been nearly a month since they last saw her. And though they’ve filed with the Abilene Police Department, they’re unhappy with the speed at which the case is progressing.

“I called them multiple times to be like hey can you just post it like we need to do something before it’s too late” Said Alisa.

Public information Officer for the APD Rick Tomlin had this to say on the matter when we reached out for comment.

“When a report is made, an investigation begins and detectives methodically look for the person which includes physically searching and at times using social media. Social media is utilized strategically when needed. Detectives depend upon the cooperation of family and friends to assist in locating missing persons and runaways.” Quoted Tomlin.

Cynthia with family

And while Cynthia’s pictures and information can now be found on the APD Facebook page, her family feels they know virtually nothing of her whereabouts.

“(To have her home would be) A breath of fresh air it would be wonderful if we just see her face.” Alisa Said.