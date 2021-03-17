Abilene family giving back after losing prematurely born son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene family that lost their premature son is now trying to help future families who may experience the same loss.

Lyndsi and Jason Middleton have all the keepsakes from their son Zakkary’s birth.

“He was going to be our little miracle child,” said Jason.

“It’s got his footprints, and then they gave us this little deal that has his handprints. Look how small those are,” Lyndsi said.

But they didn’t come home with their son.

“I always had infertility issues, so I have PCOs, one working Fallopian tube, I just wasn’t supposed to have kids,” Lyndsi said.

Lyndsi was scheduled to have a hysterectomy, but at her pre-operation appointment she found out she was pregnant.

“I went into preterm labor when he was 22 weeks, 5 days, and he lived about 15 hours,” she says.

While in the hospital, Lyndsi says the staff helped her get through the loss of her child.

“It’s really unfortunate that we didn’t get to bring him home, but everything that the NICU gave us that we do have now is so important,” she said.

All the items they received were donated by previous families.

“We want to just do something positive, for the next families that may have to be here,” Jason said.

They hope to do this by paying it forward in honor of Zakkary.

“His name is going to be on a plaque on a crib, so they’ll say, ‘Take that baby to Zakkary’s crib,'” said Lyndsi.

The family will be holding a motorcycle ride fundraiser to raise money so the NICU staff can do something special for the next baby that doesn’t get to come home.

The ride is this Saturday. It’s free to ride, but there will be an auction, raffle tickets and t-shirt sales at the end of the ride.

It will start at 11 a.m. at the Home Instead parking lot on Lone Star Drive, and end at The Saloon in Buffalo Gap.