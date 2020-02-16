Abilene family hosts 11th annual Banquet honoring Claudie C Royals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dozens of people were at the convention center for a banquet in honor of Claudie C Royals. KTAB’s DeNeeka Hill talking with people there about the impact he had on our community.

Leaving behind a legacy…

“He made so many things possible for this community”

Back in 2009, the City of Abilene declared February 15th Claudie C Royals day.

“I give the lord all the praise for my parents and enabling us to do what we do tonight”

Now his kids are carrying on the tradition…

“Just trying to follow their steps is hard to do but if we can just continue to do what they started then we fill blessed.”

This is the 11th anniversary of the banquet…

“Our mother was the main one instrumenting the beginning of this she wanted to feed people. That was the premise of the banquet to be free to the community,” said Michelle Royals.

Using their platform to recognize people in our community, young and old.

“I’m doing the Claudie C Royals activist award.”

One family providing a night of food and fellowship.

The family also says they continue to put on the banquet as a way to thank the community for their support.