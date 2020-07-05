Abilene family makes the best out of the cancelled 24th annual Hillcrest Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – Celebrating Independence Day looked a little different this year for the Hewitt family. Instead of Bacon Street lined up with decked out wagons, sitting in their front yard waving at the Hillcrest Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade, they’re starting a new Fourth of July new ritual.

Living in the Neighborhood the last four years, and participating in the last three, Debby Hewitt said she was hoping the annual neighbored parade would add some normalcy back to the holiday.

“That was one of the things we were looking forward to was the parade, was that even though we were going to be overserving protocol, it was just going to seem a little more normal,” she said.

But making the best of the now axed event, her neighborhood brunch now turned into an intimate family occasion.

Holidays at home with her kiddos was something Kayla Hewitt said she was okay with.

“And of course, for kids, it’s hard because they don’t totally understand all the precautions,” she said.

So, the day of red white and blue, at least this year was a little closer Debby said.

“It’s going to be a little more family-oriented, thank goodness I have family that lives down the street,” she said.

This year would have been the 24th-annual Hillcrest Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade.