Abilene family manages mask mandate by making mask hangers

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Masks: they get thrown on your table, lost in your car and even fall on the ground.

After a normal dinner table conversation, Scott Kilmer and his family say they’ve found the answer.

“When the boys had the idea of the hanger itself, Wendy and I started helping them think through what made sense and what didn’t,” Kilmer said.

The light bulb going off was just the first step, they still had to put it in action. In charge of naming the product, Keaton Kilmer said the name Covid Carrier was first, but says Covid Manager had a better ring to it.

“You can manage where your masks are so you don’t go, ‘Where’s my mask?’ when you’re ready to leave,” he said.

Next was the design itself.

“We drew this out, but we realized that it was a little bit oversized,” he said.

The large size would make it more difficult to ship orders through the mail.

“So now, it will slide right into that envelope, seal it up, and I can ship it out the door,” he said.

He said he’s “upcycling,” using an existing business’s discarded paper.

“And it has the same durability as handicap placards and other pieces,” he said.

He’s just been in a constant “proud dad” moment he said.

“In those orders, they ranged anywhere for a single purchase to, and I actually got inquires for two bulk orders of up to a thousand a piece,” he said.

He said the mask managers can be personalized by adding your own picture or design.