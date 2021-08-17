Abilene family mourning loss of newlywed husband, father after Monday motorcycle crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene family is mourning the loss of their brother, husband and father after a fatal crash Monday night.

Abilene police say it was about 7:45 Monday evening when 29-year-old Andrew Daniel Baker, who got married two weeks ago, crashed his motorcycle into a car at the intersection of Presidio and Laguna.

“He had so much going for him, his life was going up for him for the first time,” said sister-in-law, Des’Rae Baker.

Des’Rae says earlier that day, Baker went to pick up his 12-year-old son and take him back-to-school shopping for some new shoes.

“I just kept telling him how proud I was of him because he was just doing way better with his life,” she says.

After running a stop sign and crashing into a 1991 Mercedes Benz, Baker was ejected from his 2007 Kawasaki dirt bike.

“One innocent mistake, one accident, and it’s all taken away,” said Des’Rae.

Baker leaves behind his newly-wedded wife of only two weeks, a 1-month-old baby, and four other children.

“The cop said that they were pronouncing him, and so I told my mother-in-law, ‘They’re done, he’s gone, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do.’ And the phone just went silent,” she says.

Des’Rae says if there’s anything to learn from the heartbreak it is to, “wear your helmet, stop and look both ways. Not everybody thinks to look for the smaller cars.”

Baker’s son was not on the bike at the time of the accident but was nearby.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes was not injured and the investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.

“How can you really hold yourself together when you watch your brother die?” Des’Rae asks.