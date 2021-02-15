Abilene family one of many enduring power outage after winter storm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – High demand for electricity Sunday night helped contribute to a widespread power outage in parts of the Big Country.

The Brown family lost their power at 8:00 Sunday night, and as of time of publishing, they have not gotten it back since, even though some houses have.

“It’s really frustrating because everyone else’s is on except for my neighbors,” said Brown.

The Browns even had to cook their breakfast on their grill.

“We had to get this going, get the eggs, get all that,” said Brown.

ERCOT’s Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin says multiple generating units were tripping off around 1 a.m. Monday, reaching emergency levels.

“The way this works is we determine how much reduction in demand is needed to maintain that supply and demand balance,” said Woodfin.

So, they have strategically planned power outages to conserve energy until there is enough to meet the high demands.

“We’re trying to avoid critical loads, like hospitals and first responders,” said Woodfin.

Woodfin says the outages can last until late Monday or possibly all day Tuesday.

“We are working tirelessly to get the power on as soon as possible,” said Woodfin.

Luckily for the Brown family, they happened to have a generator.

“I have gone through 15 gallons of gas, and that’s just this morning,” said Brown.

The generator has only provided enough power to heat one bedroom and to charge their phones. The rest of the house, Brown says, is 40 degrees and cooling.