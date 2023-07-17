ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – For many, hair can be a sense of identity, and shaving your hair off because of cancer takes an emotional toll on its own. Having a support system is important in battling these sorts of illnesses. One Abilene mom has fantastic support in her family, some of whom also made the big cut by her side.

Seeing a parent go through cancer can be a most difficult situation for a child regardless of age. For Craigory Wright, it’s all about fighting his mom’s cancer as a family.

In a Facebook post, Wright wrote about the emotional journey of cutting his and his mom’s hair. He wrote about it being a family effort to help his mother beat cancer.

The following quote has been edited from its original format: “Just know you’ve got a whole army behind you, so keep pushing strong and be the bad*** you are and kick this cancer’s a**,” Wright addressed his mother in the post.

What’s more is the barber shop that they made the shave, Fresh Cuts Barbershop on South 7th Street in Abilene, was also in the family. Wright’s aunt was the one to cut his mother’s (her sister’s) hair.

BigCountryHomepage.com will be talking more with Wright and his family soon.