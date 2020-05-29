Abilene family stands in support for ‘Black Lives Matter’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene family is standing in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Kristi Newton, her two children, and one of their friends have been standing near the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge off East Hwy 80 since 8:00 a.m.

Newton says she and her family have been tired of seeing all the hateful messages online following the killing of black man George Floyd, who died when a white police officer knelt on his neck while taking him into custody in Minneapolis Monday.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the nation all week, and Friday morning, Newton’s family felt called to join in.

Their signs are a simple show of solidarity – each child’s reading ‘Black Lives Matter’ and Newton’s reminding that ‘We Hear You’.

“We need to do better. The community of people of color in Abilene have been so gracious to us today and they have humbled my heart all day,” Newton told KTAB and KRBC. “They have stopped and they have thanked us, they have brought us chairs, they brought us hats, they brought us water. They have loved on us in a beautiful way today.”

For now, Newton and her family will return that love by showing support any way that they can.

