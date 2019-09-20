Abilene Farmer’s Market vendors look forward to fall

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Vendors at the Abilene Farmer’s Market are staying positive after a difficult farming year and say they’re looking for to the fall and winter seasons.

The Abilene Farmer’s Market is open every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday of the month near Frontier Texas in Downtown Abilene.

The market attracts more customers on the weekend, but now that the busiest months for sellers are over, attendance is likely to decrease just a bit according to vendors.

“Our peak season is May, June, July and August here in Abilene and the surrounding area. Don’t be a seasonal shopper, we need you’re support all year long,” said Daphna Chrane, a local rancher and market organizer.

The weather has been unkind to farmers this year, with a wet spring and bone-dry summer, farmers had too much rain when it was not needed and vice versa.

“This spring we had so much rain it really affected us early in the year. It’s been a hard year for our farmers,” said Chrane.

Farmers are compromising and adapting after these seasonal setbacks and the frost-driven ones expected come winter. Several vendors will stick out the remainder of the year at the market – opting to sell goods that do not rely on climate such as cakes and jellies,; however, others are waiting to see how their late crops turn out such as Randy Billings of Abilene Pecan.

“We’re still wondering. We’re on pins and needles waiting to see if we’ll have a good pecan crop,” said Billings.

