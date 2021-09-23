Abilene father and son share unique faith journey through baseball

POTOSI, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s not too often an 11 year old gets to skip school to speak to hundreds of people.

At the Fellowship of Christian Athletes luncheon at Potosi Live on Thursday, Myles McCarty did just that, taking the stage alongside his father.

Myles McCarty was part of the Wylie Little League All-Stars that made it to the Little League World Series last month, but that’s not what has him on stage.

“I love sports,” Myles said. “I love Christ, and when you bring them together, it’s just perfect.”

His faith is what landed him on the Potosi Live stage.

But while he lived out a childhood dream of playing in Williamsport, his father, Rick McCarty, went from the Crutcher-Scott Field dugout to the stands.

Rick McCarty, ACU’s head baseball coach, watched all season as the Wylie Little Leaguers made Key City history and praised the team for their success.

“They’re rock stars,” Rick said. “They earned it and they deserve it.”

However, at the end of the day, Coach McCarty wanted to demonstrate the connection between faith and the field.

“When you connect the spiritual side of what humility is, and how that makes you a better teammate, it makes you a better player,” he says.

Rick McCarty spoke of his faith journey and how he came to know the Lord on a mission trip in college.

Now, he wants to invest that time and effort back into his team at ACU, as well as the Little Leaguers and his family.

Myles gets to observe his father do just that every season as ACU’s bat boy, as well as at home.

“I’m really fortunate to have parents who take us to church to learn about Christ, and parents that encourage us to play sports. It’s really cool,” Myles said.

While Myles not only gets to soak up plenty of baseball knowledge helping his father, he also gets to see how Rick invests into his players, and Rick gets to watch his players mentor his son, and said they treat him like a teammate and one of their own.