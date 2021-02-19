Abilene FD Chief: Woman found dead in backyard, death directly related to weather conditions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene woman has died as a result of cold weather, according to Abilene Fire Department Chief Cande Flores.

In an interview on CNN Friday afternoon, Chief Flores said they found “an elderly female” dead in her backyard, “and that was directly related to weather conditions.”

Chief Flores described three other deaths reported in Abilene on Thursday that he says they believe could possibly be weather related as well.

Further information regarding the woman’s identity has not yet been released.

BigCountryHomepage.com has reached out to the Abilene Fire Department and Abilene Police Departments for more information but has not received a response at time of publishing.

