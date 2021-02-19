Abilene FD Chief: Woman found dead in backyard, death directly related to weather conditions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene woman has died as a result of cold weather, according to Abilene Fire Department Chief Cande Flores.

In an interview on CNN Friday afternoon, Chief Flores said they found “an elderly female” dead in her backyard, “and that was directly related to weather conditions.”

Chief Flores described three other deaths reported in Abilene on Thursday that he says they believe could possibly be weather related as well.

Further information regarding the woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Abilene Fire Department Chief Cande Flores tells @brikeilarcnn that a man was found dead in his bed under blankets. It was about 12 degrees inside the man’s home, he said. https://t.co/uUTo16PDy2 pic.twitter.com/HWu5V5J9VN — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 19, 2021

