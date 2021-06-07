Abilene FD could become hub for ambulance bus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department could soon become a hub for Ambus, or ambulance bus.

The Emergency Medical Task Force of Texas, who stages resources throughout Texas for regional responses for major incidents, realized there was a gap in West Texas.

If Abilene was to receive one, not only would it help for incidents such as the February freeze, but could be a help to Abilene residents.

“Placing one in Abilene is a huge step towards kind of filling that gap, and so we are kind of an ideal location as far as resources, as capabilities to store it and take care of it,” said Chief Cande Flores.

The bus would be able to treat up to 24 patients at a time and would be no extra cost to the station or the city. Maintaining the bus would be the only cost incurred.

If approved, it would be coming to Abilene in July and would likely be housed at Fire Station 4.

Nothing has been decided yet, but the issue will be discussed at Abilene City Council on Thursday, June 10 at 8:30 a.m. in council chambers.