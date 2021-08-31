Abilene FD fighting large fire at apartment development

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) is fighting a large, two-alarm fire at an apartment development in South Abilene.

Crews were still knocking down flames at midnight after the Heritage Heights at Abilene apartment development next to Wind Chase Village ignited late Monday night.

Neighbors reported seeing flames around 11:30 p.m., but the time the fire started has not been officially determined.

AFD arson investigator Fuentes says arson is always a possibility, but the official cause of the fire has not been determined and is still under investigation.

AFD had four units fighting the fire.

There is currently no word of any injuries or damage estimates.

