Abilene FD: Man found dead in bed after 3 days without power, another dies due to lack of water pressure at hospital

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) says freezing temperatures and a lack of water pressure could be to blame for three deaths reported in the city on Thursday.

AFD says it appears as though a 67-year-old homeless person who was found unresponsive outside a business in the 600 block of Walnut spent the night outside and possibly died due to the freezing temperatures.

A 60-year-old man was found dead lying in bed in their home where AFD says temperatures inside felt as cold as outside. The deceased man’s 72-year-old wife told officials they had been without power for three days.

She was evaluated and found to have a medical issue before being taken to Hendrick for additional care and evaluation, according to AFD. Her status is currently unknown.

The fire department says a third patient died at a local medical facility after a loss of water pressure there prevented staff from performing the necessary treatment. The patient was scheduled for a transfer to another hospital but died before that became possible. AFD says weather conditions did not delay the scheduled transfer.

