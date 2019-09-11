Abilene FD receiving numerous applications after change in application requirements

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the first time in 20 years, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) is accepting applications from non-certified candidates.

Previously, a year of education and training was required before candidates were eligible to apply, but now AFD is changing their process and providing their own training.

Now, those interested in a firefighting career may simply apply online and take a written exam to make the first round of cuts.

AFD says they have already received more than 85 applications since Monday.

“They will go through a 6-month academy. Three months will be the firefighter certificate and then the other three months will be the EMT class and certificate. We will provide that here at our training field, and they will get paid as a regular firefighter,” says Elise Roberts, AFD Public Information Specialist.

AFD hopes to have 15 qualified applicants enter their next academy, with more to come depending on the retiring rate this year from current fire department employees.