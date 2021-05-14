Abilene FD releases ID of man found dead in house after fire on Peach St.

One person was killed during a fatal fire on the 1600 block of Peach Street in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) has identified the man who was found dead after a fire on Peach Street earlier this month.

AFD says the man has been identified as 30-year-old Chicarus Vickers, of Abilene.

Vickers’s remains were sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner after the fire, which occurred on May 6 in the 1200 block of Peach Street.

AFD says fire and police investigators are working through evidence collected from the fire, but that neither his cause of death nor the cause of the fire are currently being released.

They say information from fire and police investigators will be released “as the evidence is substantiated.”

