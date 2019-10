ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Fire Department will be testing city fire hydrants over the next several weeks.

The test ensures the public water distribution system can supply water during emergencies.

City officials say you might notice dirty or cloudy water, but running your faucet for a few minutes should clear that up.

There will also be water on the roadways, and some residents might experience a temporary drop in water pressure that should only last for about an hour.