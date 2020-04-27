Abilene fire chief tests positive for COVID-19, says department remains prepared

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Fire Chief Flores says he is only experiencing minor symptoms such as headache, minor body aches, a little cough, no fever; he says he feels like he has a mild case of the flu.

According to a press release issued by the city of Abilene after 36 Abilene Fire Department members tested with COVID-19, most of the firefighters have little to mild symptoms and are seeing a range of symptoms.

Several of the fighter fighters who tested positive are experiencing Gastrointestinal issues, but nothing severe.

The Abilene Fire Department has Coordinated with the health department to offer testing for all firefighters.

Chief Flores says they are taking extra precautions with all firefighters and he assures the fire department is 100% ready and fully staffed to respond. “We have made some small adjustments,” said Flores. “All of our rigs are fully staffed and I don’t see that changing at all. We are 100 percent ready to respond and serve the public just like we are every day.”