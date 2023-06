PERRYTON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department is part of a strike team in Perryton, Texas.

According to a Facebook post from Travis County ESD, crews from Killeen, Austin, Houston, and Abilene have made their way to Perryton to provide additional aid as the area recovers from the tornado.

Courtesy of Travis County ESD

The strike team will assist with calls, support the local emergency services, help locals gather donations and hand out supplies.