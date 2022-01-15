Abilene fire danger at level: Extreme during Wind Advisory

Abilene Fire Department: Fire danger is at “extreme” for Saturday, January 15, 2022

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) moved its fire danger level to “extreme” Saturday, due to strong winds.

According to KTAB’s Chief Meteorologist, Sam Nichols, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

From Sam Nichols It will be a good deal to bundle up on the couch or recliner with a quilt! A Wind Advisory is in effect today until 6pm. Wind chills will make it feel like the mid-20’s for most of today – try to stay warm!

Abilene recorded wind gusts surpassing 60 miles-per-hour, according to the AFD.

Because of the strong winds, fires are more difficult to contain.

The AFD said several large grass fires ignited across the Big Country, Heartland and Concho Valley areas.

You are strongly advised, by the AFD, against using anything that may produce a spark outdoors, and to use extreme caution while outside Saturday.