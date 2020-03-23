ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire department is establishing a Virus Response Unit (VRU). The VRU will respond to calls where a patient may be displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19.
“This unit is comprised of two paramedic firefighters who will staff our current Medic1 vehicle,” said the Fire Department in a press release.
“Normal response to these types of calls is either a fire engine or ladder truck. Assigning a specialized team to these calls allows personnel from this unit to become more familiar with signs and symptoms of COVID-19 patients and it also minimizes possible exposure to AFD personnel.”
According to the AFD, a virus response unit will be placed into operation today while they prepare an additional VRU so it’s ready for implementation if the need arises.
“Along with the VRU, a new COVID-19 protocol is being distributed to personnel today,” said the AFD. “This protocol was created, in association with AMR-Metrocare, in an effort to better serve potential patients and to ensure the safety of responding personnel.”
This protocol is directly related to the Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) protocol concerning Pandemic/Epidemic/Outbreak (PEO) emergency calls.
Dispatchers will use the PEO term and respond to the VRU to calls involving potential COVID-19 symptoms.
- Tito’s Handmade… hand sanitizer?
- City of Abilene extends disaster declaration, plans to publish COVID-19 testing numbers online
- Uber drivers take extra steps to disinfect vehicles, but face uncertainty amid pandemic
- Lowe’s donates $10 million to help medical professionals get much-needed protective gear
- Abilene Fire Department establishing Virus Response Unit