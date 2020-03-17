1  of  46
Abilene Fire Department taking precautionary measures for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department is taking precautionary measures to maintain the safety and health of its personnel and citizens from the spread of the COVID-19 virus

“The Abilene Fire Department has always experienced great support from the citizens of Abilene,” said the Fire Chief Flores. “I am positive that we can weather through this time if we all do our part to stay healthy.”

The AFD has initiated measures to limit outside public contact to ensure our staff remains healthy and at full operational readiness.

The assured the public they will continue to respond to all emergency and non-emergency calls in which we are dispatched.

Effective immediately these are the changes they will be making:

• No non-essential visits or activities will be conducted outside of AFD facilities.

• Attempt to limit personnel on all essential activities.

• No tours or demos will be conducted within or outside of AFD facilities.

• No outside visitors or vendors will be allowed in AFD stations – this includes AFD personnel’s family members.

