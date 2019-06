ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) has declared victory at the 9th Annual Guns & Hoses Blood Drive.

AFD won over the Abilene Police Department (APD) by a final tally of 142-131 after the competition ended Wednesday evening at 7.

APD has won the contest the last two years, making the victory that much sweeter for AFD.

The blood drive is a memorial for fallen Abilene Police Officer Rodney Holder, that was killed in the line of duty in 2010.