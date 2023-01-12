ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) has released the end of year incident summary for 2022 with a cross comparison from 2021.
In total, AFD responded to 17,428 calls last year, a decrease from 2021 by 723 calls. Take a look below to see what type of calls were made in 2022 and how it compares to 2021:
- Rescue, Emergency Medical Service: 10,822 (Decrease by 1,597 calls)
- Good Intent Call: 2,477 (Increase by 749 calls)
- Service Call: 2,098 (Increase by 106 calls)
- False Alarm: 746 (Decrease by 166 calls)
- Hazardous Condition (no fire): 559 (Increase by 13 calls)
- Structure Fire: 421 (Decrease by 6 calls)
- Wildland, Grass, Brush Fire: 279 (Increase by 174 calls)
- Overheat (no fire): 18 (Increase by 4 calls)
- Special Incident: 6 (Same as 2021)
- Severe Weather/ Natural Disaster: 2 (Same as 2021)
Rescue and emergency medical service had the largest call volume in both 2021 and 2022. In 2021, AFD responded to 18,151 calls. Take a look below to see the 2021 report:
- Rescue, Emergency Medical Service: 12,419
- Good Intent Call: 1,728
- Service Call: 1,992
- False Alarm: 912
- Hazardous Condition (no fire): 546
- Structure Fire: 247
- Wildland, Grass, Brush Fire: 105
- Overheat (no fire): 14
- Special Incident: 6
- Severe Weather/ Natural Disaster: 2