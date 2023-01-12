ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) has released the end of year incident summary for 2022 with a cross comparison from 2021.

In total, AFD responded to 17,428 calls last year, a decrease from 2021 by 723 calls. Take a look below to see what type of calls were made in 2022 and how it compares to 2021:

Rescue, Emergency Medical Service: 10,822 (Decrease by 1,597 calls)

10,822 (Decrease by 1,597 calls) Good Intent Call: 2,477 (Increase by 749 calls)

2,477 (Increase by 749 calls) Service Call: 2,098 (Increase by 106 calls)

2,098 (Increase by 106 calls) False Alarm: 746 (Decrease by 166 calls)

746 (Decrease by 166 calls) Hazardous Condition (no fire): 559 (Increase by 13 calls)

559 (Increase by 13 calls) Structure Fire: 421 (Decrease by 6 calls)

421 (Decrease by 6 calls) Wildland, Grass, Brush Fire: 279 (Increase by 174 calls)

279 (Increase by 174 calls) Overheat (no fire): 18 (Increase by 4 calls)

18 (Increase by 4 calls) Special Incident: 6 (Same as 2021)

6 (Same as 2021) Severe Weather/ Natural Disaster: 2 (Same as 2021)

Rescue and emergency medical service had the largest call volume in both 2021 and 2022. In 2021, AFD responded to 18,151 calls. Take a look below to see the 2021 report: