Abilene firefighters battle New Year’s Day housefire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) took down a fire on New Year’s Day, threatening a family home on Abilene’s Southside.

According to AFD, the fire took place in the 900 block of South Crockett Drive, and crews arrived around 3:00 Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, AFD said smoke showed from the back of the house, and fire fighters had to act quickly to keep the fire from spreading to the front.

In their efforts, the fire crew was able to stop the spread of the fire, and contained it to a back outside wall of the home.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, AFD estimates $5,000 in damages.