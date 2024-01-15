Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home in north Abilene caught fire on Monday evening.

At 5:55 p.m., Abilene fire crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pine Street on reports of a structure fire in a residential area.

According to an AFD preliminary report, nobody was in the home during the time of the fire and the structure appears to be a total loss. Due to the frigid temperatures an AFD attack line was frozen while crew members were attempting to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. KTAB/KRBC is working to learn more about this fire.