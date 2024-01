ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) battled a fire in the Original Town South area Tuesday evening.

Firefighters used a latter to climb up the home to put out a fire which started in the attic just before 7:00 p.m in the 1100 block of Poplar Street.

The fire department told KTAB/KRBC nobody was hurt as a result of this fire and a cause is being investigated.

No further information has been released.