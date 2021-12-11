(AFD) Abilene firefighters lend a hand to fight fires in the panhandle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) is sending out several firefighters to help in putting out the Electra Complex Fire in Wichita County.

In a recent Facebook post, AFD said three of its firefighters will support the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).

As of Saturday morning, AFD reports the Electra Complex Fire as 2,000 acres and 40% contained.

AFD also explained that wildfire potential is high throughout the weekend.

Additionally, Taylor County issued a burn ban on December 7, through the new year.