Abilene First Baptist pastor retires after 26 years of service

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Pastor Phil Christopher came to Abilene First Baptist in 1995. Now he’s looking on to his final sermon on September 26th, 2021 26 years after he took over as pastor.

“We came because of feeling, this is a church that had a missional heart and especially for downtown.” Says Christopher.

That compassion for servitude struck a chord with Christopher. Who looked to take the reach the church had and extend it even further.

Though services like the GLO daycare center and family counseling already existed. Christopher is looking forward to the completion of the Hope center next door. Where these missions can be centralized and better focused.

Christopher says the church is at a point where the staff can take over until a new pastor is selected. He looks to take his extra time to spend with his growing family.

“I have a granddaughter in Victoria. She’s four and growing and I don’t want to miss that. And we found out our daughter is pregnant again. Giving us another grandchild.” Said Christopher.

“For 26 years i have worked to reinvent myself. It’s time for someone else to take over and start a new chapter.”

Though he’s sad to step down he and his family will not be gone for good. Stating he will stay as a devout member of the church, as well as the new pastors “biggest supporter”. Staying near the people he has seen as family for nearly 30 years.

“I’ve never just felt like an employee or even just the pastor above people ive felt of being a fellow struggler with these folks here…And that’s really the fruit of 26 years. Getting to know people in this church I’ve dedicated their children I’ve baptized them, I’ve married them. And now I’m baptizing their children.”